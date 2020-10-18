Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

