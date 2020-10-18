Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

