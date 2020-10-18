Norway Savings Bank Buys 176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

