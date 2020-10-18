First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 4,455 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.4% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 42,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.6% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 182.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 262,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

