Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 1,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

