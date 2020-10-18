Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 331,074 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.