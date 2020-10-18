Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.7% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

