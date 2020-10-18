Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

