The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,921,000 after purchasing an additional 392,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

