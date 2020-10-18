Omega Financial Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.