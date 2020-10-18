Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

