Aries Wealth Management Acquires 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

