Aries Wealth Management Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

