Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

