Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

