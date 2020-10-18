Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

