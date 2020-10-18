Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 505 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,921,000 after purchasing an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

