Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

