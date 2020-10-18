Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 12,510 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.