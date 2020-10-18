Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

