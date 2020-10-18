Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,521,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.