Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $70,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

