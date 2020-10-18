First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

