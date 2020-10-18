Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Walmart makes up approximately 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

