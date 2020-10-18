Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

