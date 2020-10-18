Aries Wealth Management Purchases 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.