iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Walmart Inc.
Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc.
Aries Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
