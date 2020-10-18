Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $247,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

