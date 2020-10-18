Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

