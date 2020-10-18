iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

