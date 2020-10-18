iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

