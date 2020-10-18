Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $407,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

