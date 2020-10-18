Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $493,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

V stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

