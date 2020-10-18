Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

HD stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

