The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

