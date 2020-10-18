Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.2% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 55,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

