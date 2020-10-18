San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

