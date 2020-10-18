San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 114 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.