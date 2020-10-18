JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Walmart Inc.
Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc.
Aries Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
