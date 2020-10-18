Professional Planning Sells 248 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Professional Planning cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.