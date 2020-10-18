Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

