Bank of America Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $138.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.47.
Shares of PNC opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
