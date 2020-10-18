Bank of America Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $138.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

