Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

