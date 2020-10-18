Allred Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,597,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

