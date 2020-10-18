Norway Savings Bank Takes $45,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $35,099,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

