Megan Faust Sells 4,500 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

