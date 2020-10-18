Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

