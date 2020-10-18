Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,802.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

