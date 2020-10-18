Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $459,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 45,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.