Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

